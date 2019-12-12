Five people are suspects in journalist Pavel Sheremet murder, say police

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. Five people are suspects in the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev in 2016, the first deputy chief of the National Police of Ukraine, Yevgeny Koval, told a briefing on Thursday.

"The investigation suspects five people of Sheremet’s murder. They are Andrey Antonenko, Yulia Kuzmenko, Yana Dugar and spouses Vladislav and Irina Grishchenko," he said.

According to Koval, this was the investigator’s conclusion after extensive expertise, in which CCTV footage was also examined and specialists from the UK were engaged.

The police official said that according to the investigation, Kuzmenko and Antonenko planted the explosive device under the car.

Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian journalist Pavel Sheremet worked for the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper and was an anchorman on Vesti radio. The prominent 44-year-old journalist was killed in a car blast that rocked downtown Kiev on July 20, 2016. The Kiev police classified this crime as premeditated murder.