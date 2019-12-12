Four suspects in journalist Pavel Sheremet murder detained in Ukraine

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. Four suspects were detained on Thursday over the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016.

According to different sources, participant in Kiev’s operation in Donbass Andrey Antonenko and volunteer medic Yulia Kuzmenko are among them. UNN news agency also reported about the detention of two more suspects - Petr Kiyan and Yana Dugar. Supposedly, they were also participants in Kiev’s operation in Donbass.

Meanwhile, the first deputy chief of the National Police of Ukraine, Yevgeny Koval, has told a briefing that five people are suspected of involvement in the murder of Pavel Sheremet.

"The investigation suspects five people of Sheremet’s murder. They are Andrey Antonenko, Yulia Kuzmenko, Yana Dugar and spouses Vladislav and Irina Grishchenko," he said.

Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian journalist Pavel Sheremet worked for the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper and was an anchorman on Vesti radio. The prominent 44-year-old journalist was killed in a car blast that rocked downtown Kiev on July 20, 2016. The Kiev police classified this crime as premeditated murder.