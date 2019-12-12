Christmas markets and light installations changed the streets in major cities ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The best places in the world to feel the festive spirit - in this photo gallery
Holiday spirit: City streets all over the world covered in sparkling lights
Take a look at the right places to enjoy Christmas spirit
Festive decorations at the VDNKh exhibition centre and park ahead of the holiday season in Moscow, Russia© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A woman taking a picture of a Christmas tree over the Cheonggye stream in Seoul, South Korea© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Christmas tree and decorations illuminating the traditional Christmas market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Decorations for Christmas displayed over the Cheonggye stream in Seoul, South Korea© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
People skating on an ice rink at the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany© EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
Christmas tree made with LED lights shining in front of Milan's Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Workers are seen in a window moments after 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was illuminated in New York, USA© AP Photo/Kathy Willens
People walking by a Christmas tree at Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
People shopping for original German glass Christmas ornaments at the Christkindlmarket in downtown Chicago, USA© AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Shoppers crowding Victor Emmanuel II arcade in Milan, Italy© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
The cathedral and the festive lighting of a Christmas market are reflected in the evening in a shiny surface in Mainz, Germany© Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP
New year decorations are seen by the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, Russia© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Spectators watching a Christmas lights display in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
