TASS and Hainan joint special project gets Chinese international cooperation award

HAIKOU, December 12. /TASS/. A joint project by TASS and the Hainan authorities dubbed Captivating Hainan: the Land of Promise won a Chinese award in international cooperation. The award was given by the Chinese Department for publishing and distributing liturature in foreign languages.

The project was chosen among a hundred others and was given a prize in World Image category, which envisages China's promotion overseas with the support of foreign media outlets. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the cooperation between TASS and the Hainan administartion has already brought fruitful results in boosting the Hainan free trade zone and free port, creating more efficient business environment on the island, informing tourists about the island's services sector and bettering Hainan's image abroad.

"This success was only possible due to fruitful cooperation between TASS and the Hainan authrities, also becoming an important event in the year of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations", said head of the propaganda department of the Communist Party Committee of the Hainan Province Xiao Yingzi.

The best projects in cooperation were awarded in China's city of Guangzhou.

‘The Land of Promise’

TASS special project ‘The Island of Hainan: A pilot free trade zone’ was launched both in Russian and in English at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

The project is divided into seven main sections, including information about the Hainan free trade zone, cultural and humanitarian relations, the cities of the island, healthcare and education, tourism, environment - the diversity of flora and fauna ". It contains a wide range of topics considering the free trade zone on the Island of Hainan, capital flows regulation specifics, Hainan’s labor market, all of the initiatives that are being implemented in the province.