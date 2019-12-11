Funds raised for US-incarcerated Russian pilot directed for medical treatment

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 11. /TASS/. Financial assistance for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian national serving time in the US, which will be raised thanks to an aid campaign organized by Maria Butina, will be allocated for his dental health treatment and for the purchase of Russian newspapers and magazines, said the pilot’s wife, Viktoriya Yaroshenko, in a conversation with TASS on Wednesday.

In late November, Butina, who was released from a US prison and returned to Russia, called for financial support to help Yaroshenko get medical treatment in her speech at an extended meeting of the State Duma’s Committee for Foreign Affairs devoted to the issue of protecting human rights and compatriots abroad.

"Konstantin liked the idea, but of course, he didn’t expect Maria to get involved in his case. Ultimately, this help was in fact organized. <…> We intended to earmark this money for [his] dental health," Viktoriya Yaroshenko said, thanking all those involved in setting up this assistance. Not only has Konstantin received financial help, but moral support as well, thanks to the warm words that he got with the fund transfers, she said.

The pilot’s wife said that in order to arrange the dental treatment that Yaroshenko requires, it is necessary to find a specialized clinic which performs prosthetic dentistry, as well as get permission to transfer Yaroshenko to such a clinic.

She noted that she already transferred part of the money to the pilot. "I sent money to Konstantin before the New Year, since he is on a tight budget and cannot buy anything for himself. As a present from all the people who had sent money, I bought and sent him magazines," Viktoriya Yaroshenko said, explaining that the imprisoned pilot misses Russian newspapers very much.

Yaroshenko and Butina’s cases