Funds raised for US-incarcerated Russian pilot directed for medical treatment

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 11. /TASS/. Financial assistance for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian national serving time in the US, which will be raised thanks to an aid campaign organized by Maria Butina, will be allocated for his dental health treatment and for the purchase of Russian newspapers and magazines, said the pilot’s wife, Viktoriya Yaroshenko, in a conversation with TASS on Wednesday.
In late November, Butina, who was released from a US prison and returned to Russia, called for financial support to help Yaroshenko get medical treatment in her speech at an extended meeting of the State Duma’s Committee for Foreign Affairs devoted to the issue of protecting human rights and compatriots abroad.
"Konstantin liked the idea, but of course, he didn’t expect Maria to get involved in his case. Ultimately, this help was in fact organized. <…> We intended to earmark this money for [his] dental health," Viktoriya Yaroshenko said, thanking all those involved in setting up this assistance. Not only has Konstantin received financial help, but moral support as well, thanks to the warm words that he got with the fund transfers, she said.
The pilot’s wife said that in order to arrange the dental treatment that Yaroshenko requires, it is necessary to find a specialized clinic which performs prosthetic dentistry, as well as get permission to transfer Yaroshenko to such a clinic.
She noted that she already transferred part of the money to the pilot. "I sent money to Konstantin before the New Year, since he is on a tight budget and cannot buy anything for himself. As a present from all the people who had sent money, I bought and sent him magazines," Viktoriya Yaroshenko said, explaining that the imprisoned pilot misses Russian newspapers very much.
Yaroshenko and Butina’s cases
Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in the United States on September 7, 2011. He pled not guilty and believes that his arrest was a setup, and that his case was fabricated. The pilot was whisked off to the US from Liberia, where he had been arrested on May 28, 2010. US undercover agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration took Yaroshenko into custody for allegedly intending to smuggle a large batch of cocaine.
Butina was arrested in Washington on July 15, ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki. The 31-year-old Russian was charged with collusion for conducting activity on US territory for the benefit of the Russian government. In addition, American intelligence said that the Russian conducted this activity without being registered with the US Department of Justice as an agent of a foreign state. On December 13, Butina pled guilty to one of the charges on collision aimed at the violation of the laws on foreign agents in the US, and on April 26, 2019, she was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison. Given her time spent in custody and good behavior, Butina was released on October 25, and on the following day, she returned to Russia.