Moscow court sentences participant in July 27 unauthorized rally to 3 years behind bars

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday sentenced participant in the July 27 unauthorized protest Eduard Malyshevsky who broke the glass in a police van after his detention, which fell on a law enforcement officer, to three years in prison, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"[The court hereby rules] to sentence Malyshevsky to three years in a general regime penal colony," Judge Anatoly Belyakov pronounced the verdict.