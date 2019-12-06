Patriarch certain inter-church ties can help improve Russian-US relations

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Inter-church relations between the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) can be a factor in improving Russian-US relations, despite the currnt political environment, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said at a meeting with OCA’s Primate, Metropolitan Tikhon of All America and Canada, in Moscow’s St. Daniel Stauropegial Monastery.

"Relations between the Moscow Patriarchate and the Orthodox Church in America were not just restored, they were approved canonically. Despite the complex political context of that time, we were able to do something very important, when full communion was restored, and our churches embarked on the path of fraternal cooperation. If we talk about the political context, today it is not the best. However, that does not prevent us from maintaining our unity, sincere love and respect for each other, despite the changing political environment. I do not give up the hope that these inter-church relations can be a factor in improving relations between our countries and peoples," he said.