Santa checking his smartphone, costumed dancers at Domodedovo airport, eruption of one of Guatemala's most active volcanoes, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Santa with a smartphone, an airport ball, and a volcano in Guatemala
A model wears a creation for Chanel's Metiers d'Art collection presented at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, December 4© AP Photo/Francois Mori
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is seen during a wreath laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame at Martyrs' Lane, Baku, Azerbaijan, December 3© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
A man wearing a Santa Claus costume checks his cell phone while waiting for visitors at Enchant Christmas, a traveling Christmas fair, at Nationals Park in Washington, USA, December 3© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Visitors looking at digitalized paintings by Vincent van Gogh during an exhibition in Seogwipo, Jeju, South Korea, December 5© EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Spartak Moscow's goalkeeper Alexander Maksimenko concedes a goal in a 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Round 18 football match between Zenit St Petersburg and Spartak Moscow in Saint Petersburg, Russia, December 1. Zenit St Petersburg won the game 1-0© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A view of various medieval holy figures at the 'Exhibition Medicus - The Power of Knowledge' at the Historical Museum of the Palatinate in Speyer, Germany, December 5© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Children playing in a Christmas light installation at the Plaza de la Independencia in Panama City, Panama, December 3© AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco
Black Block Protesters clashing with French riot police during a demonstration against pension reforms in Paris, France, December 5© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Russia's President Vladimir Putin visiting Main Media Center in Sochi during the International Volunteer Forum, Sochi, Russia, December 5© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
People wearing costumes dance at Domodedovo International Airport on the day of a ceremony to rename it after Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov, Moscow region, Russia, December 5© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
A migrant walks covered with a plastic bag at the Vucjak refugee camp outside Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 2© EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
US President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks from the residence to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, December 2© EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
The Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) erupts as seen from a campsite on the Acatenango volcano, a popular tourist destination, in Acatenango, Guatemala, November 30© EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
