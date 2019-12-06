Moscow court slaps July demonstrator with $2,000 fine

"The court hereby imposes a fine on Novikov of 150,000 rubles, and to reduce the amount of the fine to 120,000 rubles due to Novikov’s detention during the investigation as a restriction measure," Judge Mariya Sizintseva announced during the verdict.

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy Court has fined a participant of the July 27 unauthorized rally, Pavel Novikov, 120,000 rubles ($1,900) on Friday, finding him guilty of attacking a police officer, TASS reported from the courtroom.

Novikov was released from custody in the courtroom. Scores of people welcomed the verdict with cheers and comments.

The court found that on July 27 Pavel Novikov, aged 32, used violence against a police canine specialist by hitting him in the head and the hand. Novikov pled guilty. In the video released by the Investigative Committee a male individual struck the police officer twice on his helmet and hand with an object resembling a bottle.

More than 3,500 people took part in the July 27 unauthorized rally in Moscow, according to the authorities. Police officers and the National Guard Troops Service detained more than a thousand people. The Investigative Committee launched criminal cases under the sections on the use of violence against an official and participation in civil unrest (Part 1 Section 318 and Part 2 Section 212 of the Russian Criminal Code). More than 10 people were arrested during the investigation.