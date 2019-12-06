Chinese and foreign experts hash over Hainan's future in cinematography

SANYA, December 6. /TASS/. Chinese and foreign experts took part in the Integration of Hainan free trade zone and film industry forum which was held in Sanya on the sidelines of the Hainan International Film Festival. The experts discussed such key topics as the region's prospective in developing film industry and boosting international cooperation.

"The Island of Hainan is China's biggest free trade zone and interantionala center for tourism", said Ming Zhenjiang, Executive Chairman of the China Film Producers Association. "We want to use the Hainan Film Festival experience a a means to boost development of all fields of the movie industry in China", he pointed out.

The president of the association also said that "it is necessary to use all the Island of Hainan has to offer" in order to develop the film industry in the region, including the benefits of the free trade zone. "This will encourage Hainan's (and China's) film industry development, promote dialogue and competition in the field, an also raise Hainan's attractiveness in international film industry", said Ming Zhenjiang.

In turn, Cao Yin, the head of the Chinese National Television Program Center, said that "Hainan's film imndustry and its resources are growing annually". "We must meet the new era's requirements, use all instruments at our disposal to develop Chinese cinema and cooperation with international pertners, take into account Hainan's climate and ecological advantages, economic benefits of the free trade zone", the expert noted. "It will all enhance the development of cinematography and arts, as well as tourism, education, IT in the country", the expert pointed out.

About the festival

The second International Hainan Film Festival is being held in Sanya on the premises of the Mangrove Tree Hotel. The main prize of the festival, sought by 13 nominees this year, is the Golden Coconut award.

The festival was first held on Hainan in December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's major film festivals." The screening is supported by the Hainan authorities and with the approval of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. The world's first Hainan film festival was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

This year the second film festival is being held on December 1-8 in Sanya.