Poll indicates half of Russians see medics and first responders as ‘heroes of our time’

According to the poll, the respondents also named servicemen on duty in hot spots (31%), teachers whose students score top results (27%), policemen who risked their lives when fighting criminals (22%) and volunteers who offered assistance without asking for payment (21%) as heroes.

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Almost half of Russian citizens consider physicians (49%) and first responders (47%) to be "heroes of our time," according to a poll published by the Russian National Public Opinion Research Center on Friday.

Among the key traits of the "heroes of our time," those surveyed listed honesty, respectability, justness and responsibility (36%), benevolence, humanism (19%), activism and sociability (18%), bravery and manhood (13%), and altruism and getting involved (10%).

According to 13%, the expression "hero of our time" refers to people who "performed a feat and did good things for Russia and the public," 9% believe that these are individuals who care about others, 8% associate this expression with honest, respectable and just people, 8% associate it with the nation’s defenders — the army, the Emergencies Ministry, veterans, police and firefighters — while another 8% say that these are Russian patriots. Still, one-third of those polled (31%) found it difficult to respond to this question.

The poll dubbed "Sputnik" was carried out on December 4, 2019, among 1,600 adult respondents by telephone. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%, with a 95% probability.