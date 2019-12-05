Expert: European festivals have always been interested in Chinese movies

SANYA, December 5. /TASS/. Films by Chinese directors have always been popular and in demand at European film festivals, said Roger Garcia, art consultant at the II Hainan International Film Festival. He sees the demonstration of films from China as one of the main trends at European film screenings.

"Asian films have always been popular at European film festivals. European film festivals traditionally focus on Indian, Chinese and Japanese films, and more recently on Korean films," said Garcia, speaking at the Asian Cinema in Europe forum, held on the sidelines of Hainan International Film Festival in Sanya.

"Italy is a pioneer here. For example, back in the 1950s Venice Film Festival began showing Asian films, in particular Chinese, Japanese, and Filipino. In the 1980-1990s, Chinese films were always on the list of the European film festivals, because the directors became well-known to the general public," he continued.

According to the art consultant of the Hainan Film Festival, watching Chinese films is one of the main trends at European film screenings. "There are various movements in Chinese cinema, different trends, but European film festivals have always preferred [to show] Chinese films," he concluded.

Roger Garcia is the Executive Director of the Hong Kong Film Festival, as well as the art consultant for this year's II Hainan International Film Festival. On the eve of the Hainan film screening, Garcia became one of the leading experts who took part in screenings and choosing nominees for the main prize.

About the festival

The festival was first held on Hainan in December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's major film festivals." The screening is supported by the Hainan authorities and with the approval of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. The world's first Hainan film festival was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

This year the second film festival is being held on December 1-8 in Sanya.