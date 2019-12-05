Russian ballet company to present Swan Lake in China's Boao

BOAO, December 5. /TASS/. The premiere of Swan Lake by the Russian Ballet Company will take place on December 8 in the city of Boao, Hainan, the company representatives told TASS.

The ballet will be running at the Theater of Oriental Performing Arts.

The version of the famous ballet presented to the audience were created in 2019 on the basis of the choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The performance was created by a troupe of young artists of the Russian Ballet Company, including Mikhail Degtyarev, Igor Leushin, Olga Rudakova, Nikolai Smolin, Alexandra Shalimova and others.

“There is an opinion among those who enjoy the high art: if you see ballet just once in your life, it should be Swan Lake. That’s why we chose this ballet for the premiere,” the Russian Ballet Company said. The dancers also recalled that "at present, Swan Lake has become a must-have for all world's ballet theaters, it has crossed the borders of the continents and has become a global heritage." “In this century, the world’s masterpiece created in Russia turned out to be the most demanded performance with the greatest number of shows and the largest audience,” the Russian Ballet Company noted.

Along with Boao, the artists will also visit other Hainan cities and tour Guangdong province in China's south.

Russian Ballet Company was founded in 2019. The troupe mostly consists of the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet and the Moscow State Academy of Choreography graduates.