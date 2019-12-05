Military ecologists plan to clean Cape Marre-Sale on Yamal

TASS, December 5. Ecologists of the Central Military District in the coming year will begin cleaning on the Cape Marre-Sale, the Yamal Peninsula, to remove from there more than 650 tonnes of scrap metal within one season, the military district’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Cleaning there will be organized for the first time," the press service quoted head of the district’s ecology safety service Yuliy Kolokolnikov as saying. "Before the ecologists leave for the area, they will take courses in using equipment and will be taught how to live in the Extreme North."

In 2019, the district’s ecology platoon collected and stored in the Arctic for further transportation 1,660 tonnes of scrap metal, thus the military were 66% ahead of the plan.