Hainan Children's fashion week organizers eye inviting top Russian couturier

SANYA, December 5. /TASS/. The organizers of second Hainan Children's Fashion Week in China's Sanya intend to invite Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaytsev to become a judge in the contest.

"We are planning to invite prominent Russian couturier Vyacheslav Zaytsev to judge the fashion contest", SemProGroup (the organizer of the fashion week) CEO Konstantin Radiuk told TASS.

Qualifications will be held in December in Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tyumen, Yekaterinburg and Moscow, said SemProGroup CEO. "There are already direct flights between these cities or will be launched soon. In China, the qualifying rounds will take place not only on Hainan, but also in other regions — in the provinces of Guangdong, Sichuan, Shandong, Henan and Hebei, as well as in Beijing," the organizer pointed out.

The Children's Fashion Week finals will be running from December 30 2019 to January 2020. Designers and young models from China, Russia, Belarus and other countries are expected to take part in the contest. In addition to fashion shows, the program includes music concerts, photo exhibitions on tourism, entertainment performances etc. Model express tours will be organized for Hainan's foreign guests.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.