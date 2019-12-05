Russia to continue effort on supporting most vulnerable social groups — Medvedev

"Our work on real disposable income and that amount of money that people really get will definitely continue. And we will try to ensure that the most vulnerable social groups get this support," Medvedev stated.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian authorities will continue their effort on providing assistance to the most vulnerable social groups in the country, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian TV channels on Thursday.

Speaking on particular social groups, the prime minister mentioned families with many children, which lack money to support their children or buy them clothes and food, as well as elderly people and handicapped persons.

"We are working on [supporting] these specific groups. To this aim, a whole number of crucial decisions have been made in order to primarily support those who need this," Medvedev said.

The prime minister cited as an example the government’s decision to cancel a 50-ruble ($0.78) payment for children between 1.5 and 3 years of age, noting that this sum would be raised to 10,000 rubles ($156). However, only those families, who earn not more than two minimum wages, will be entitled to this payment, he explained.

The government has also carried out pension indexation to compensate for inflation.