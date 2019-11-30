Kremlin confirms Putin’s plans to attend Human Rights Council’s meeting on December 10

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. A meeting of Russia’s Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights with participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for December 10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS on Saturday.

"The meeting is scheduled [to be held]," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether this traditional meeting attended by Putin and members of the presidential human rights council would take place on December 10.

It will be the first meeting of the reshuffled Human Rights Council with the president. After the October 21 rotation, four new members joined the council and a new chair was appointed. Valery Fadeyev, the former head of the Public Chamber, replaced Mikhail Fedotov, who had been chair of the Human Rights Council for nine years.

Topics for discussion

Ahead of the meeting, the council’s members outlined the issues they are planning to discuss with the president.

"In particular, the agenda includes the issues related to judicial reforming, the questions about psychoneurological sanatoriums, environmental protection, the right to expression in the wake of Moscow unsanctioned rallies, healthcare and administrative regulations at commercial organizations," Irina Kirkora, a deputy chair of the Human Rights Council, told TASS.

The council plans to raise an issue of protection of rights of Russian nationals abroad. A source at the council told TASS that a monitoring report would be presented to the president. The report is based on appeals submitted to the Human Rights Council’s international cooperation commission and the measures taken to protect the rights of Russian citizens and compatriots abroad.

The December meeting is expected to touch upon a new position of the commissioner protecting citizens’ right to religious freedom.

"The institution should report to president in order be weighty and to be listened to," Vladimir Ryakhovsky, a member of the council, told TASS. According to him, the new ombudsperson is needed so that religious organizations could lodge complaints about violations committed against them.

"This ombudsperson will be able to submit an appeal to law enforcement agencies and executive authorities, as well as to appeal a court ruling, monitor the situation and report to the president on the state of affairs in this field," Ryakhovsky suggested.

Russian Human Rights Council

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights was established in September 1993 as a consultative body under the Russian president. Its aim is to consult the president on human rights issues, inform the Russian leader on the current situation in this area and support the activity of civil society organizations in the sphere of human rights. Fifteen years have passed since a presidential decree reorganizing the Human Rights Council was signed on November 6, 2004.