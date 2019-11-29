This week in photos: Dzyuba scores winner, Medvedev visits TASS, and Trump pardons turkeys

Artyom Dzyuba scores a goal to defeat France’s Lyon, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits TASS, turkeys named Bread and Butter hang out in a hotel, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
Zenit St. Petersburg's Artyom Dzyuba celebrates after scoring a goal in a 2019-20 UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Zenit St Petersburg and France’s Lyon in Saint-Petersburg, Russia, November 27. Zenit St. Petersburg won 2-0© Peter Kovalev/TASS
TASS Russian News Agency Director General Sergey Mikhailov, TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, TASS Deputy Chief Editor Darya Penchilova and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at TASS headquarters in Moscow, Russia, November 25© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Employees of the Peterhof State Museum Reserve carry Carle van Loo's Portrait of Empress Elizabeth Petrovna (1760) to pack and send it to an exhibition titled "Tsar Collections. Relics of Peterhof", Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 25. The exhibition is set to open at the Schaezlerpalais Palace in Germany© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A dog riding a kick scooter during a training session held with members of the club of young dog trainers at the Lytkarino skate park in the town of Lytkarino, Moscow region, Russia, November 24© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, Boris Johnson and Conservative MP George Eustice tour a 'Rodda's Clotted Cream' whilst campaigning in Cornwall, UK, November 27. Johnson is campaigning in Cornwall ahead of the United Kingdom's general election on December 12© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, in Washington, USA, November 25. The turkeys were pardoned by US President Donald Trump during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Several women perform during a protest against gender-based violence on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Avila, Castilla y Leon, Spain, November 25. At least 1,027 women have been murdered by their partners or former partners since 2003, the year in which Spain began collecting official data of these victims© EPA-EFE/RAUL SANCHIDRIAN
Pope Francis greets atomic bomb survivors at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, November 24© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Bolshoi principal dancer Svetlana Zakharova rehearses for the one-act ballet production Gabrielle Chanel, choreographed by Yuri Posokhov, in Moscow, Russia, November 25© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
US President Donald Trump throws a hat as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, USA, November 26© AP Photo/Susan Walsh
An aerial view of the Mexico Bullring during a tennis exhibition match between Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and German tennis player Alexander Zvererv in Mexico City, Mexico, November 23© EPA-EFE/MADLA HARTZ
