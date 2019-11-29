Russian specialists may inspect Egypt’s airports by yearend — senior diplomat

"Yes, most certainly," he said when asked if such an inspection was possible in December.

UFA, November 29. /TASS/. Russia’s specialists may inspect the airports of Egypt’s health resources for compliance with security requirements by the end of this year, Russian presidential representative for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, said on Friday.

At the end of last year Russian specialists examined the airports of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh. Another such an inspection followed in April this year. This time the experts will scrutinize the entire chain of services from the moment passengers enter the terminal and check in for the flight to the boarding procedure, including luggage inspection and loading, the operation of airport personnel and delivery of meals on board.

Also, Bogdanov confirmed the Russian delegation’s participation in the Forum for Peace and Sustainable Development, due in Egypt’s Aswan on December 11-12. He did not mention the level of Russia’s delegation at the event, though.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the forum in Aswan during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on October 23-24. The forum in Egypt is seen as a pan-continental platform for politicians and public figures to discuss peace initiatives. Putin welcomed the idea of such a forum.