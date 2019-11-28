Western policy aimed at religious rift in the world, says Russian diplomat

UFA, November 28. /TASS/. The West’s actions show its desire to achieve a new religious and civilizational rift in the world, which prominent Russian scholar, diplomat and statesman Yevgeny Primakov warmed about, Chief Adviser to the Chairman of the "Russia-Islamic World" Strategic Vision Group, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Veniamin Popov, said on Thursday.

"Primakov always warned that the most important thing now is to prevent a religious and civilizational rift in the world," he said at the group’s working session dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Primakov’s 90th birth anniversary. "Unfortunately, the West’s actions show that this is precisely what it wants to achieve. Their [Western countries’] ‘divide and rule’ logic has taught them little so far."

According to Popov, Primakov paid considerable attention to the Islamic world and believed that it would become Russia’s permanent partner and ally in the future.

The participants in the meeting laid special emphasis on a major problem in the Middle East, that is, the Arab-Israeli conflict. Russian Permanent Representative to the OIC Ramazan Abdulatipov recalled that, back in 2003, Primakov, who took part in the Middle East settlement forum, stressed that all negotiations were deadlocked because of the parties’ uncompromising stance. This being so, the diplomat urged the international community to force them to seek compromise solutions.

Primakov’s approach would be relevant today as well, he went on to say. "I would deem it possible for Russia and its partners to revive that idea in order to break the impasse in the Middle East settlement," he stressed.

The "Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group was established in 2006 under the guidance of Yevgeny Primakov and Tatarstan’s first President Mintimer Shaimiev after Russia joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an observer.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an international intergovernmental organization of Muslim states that was founded in 1969. Before June 2011, it was called the Organization of the Islamic Conference. Its headquarters is in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). Currently, 57 states are OIC members.