St. Petersburg to introduce a telecom cluster for Arctic in 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, November 28. /TASS/. A cluster for telecommunication services for the Russian Arctic zone will be created in St. Petersburg in 2020, leader of the regional branch of the Polar Explorers Association and head of the North-West Institute of Management at RANEPA Vladimir Shamakhov told reporters.

"Creation of the cluster for telecommunication services for the Russian Arctic zone will be completed shortly," he said. "We, the Institute, are active participants in this process, <…> in which the city government is also involved. All the arrangements have been complete. The stage [of implementation] is rather high already, and I can say that next year the cluster will be ready."

According to him, the cluster will face the task of uniting efforts of various authorities, corporations, businesses and science in bringing telecommunication services to the Arctic, as well as selecting new formats and technologies.