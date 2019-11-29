The Refugee Camps photo project

Everybody is aware of the migrant influx into Europe. Although hardly anyone associates Switzerland with the topic of migration. Each and every refugee in any one of Switzerland’s refugee centers has had a tough life, but all of them can agree on one thing: they have been very lucky. In this joint photo project, TASS and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will present the lives of those who have escaped war to find refuge in one of the most prosperous countries in the world.

Morning at the Rigot refugee center. A Syrian woman and her teenage son are going to cook breakfast in their apartment.

An Iranian female refugee at the Rigot center. Single women live in apartments as roommates in pairs.

A migrant artist preparing New Year’s decorations on a balcony at Feuillasse, located near Geneva International Airport. According to the center’s staff, his room is practically flooded with paintings still in progress and finished posters.

A refugee at Lagnon migrant center. The camp has existed for 50 years and has always served as an accommodation for single men only. Nowadays, they share lodgings for three.

A refugee from Tibet who arrived in Geneva four years ago at the Rigot Camp.

Sisters coming back from school at the Anieres center in the Geneva suburbs. The refugee children are obliged to attend Swiss educational institutions starting from the age of five.

A man cleaning floors at the Lagnon center. It is very difficult for migrants in Switzerland to get a work permit, so they try to earn some money at the camps.

An African female refugee doing laundry at a public facility at the Rigot Camp.

Refugee children watching TV and waiting for lunch at the Feuillasse Camp.

A female refugee speaking via video chat at the Feuillasse Camp. Some accommodations are located in a genuine 16th century mansion, inhabited by families with children.

A Syrian Kurdish refugee child at the Anieres Camp. Currently, 265 migrants from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and a number of African countries reside at the center.

A disabled refugee on a walk. The Rigot center was opened in Geneva less than a year ago and is made of wood completely.