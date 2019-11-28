Moscow zoo announces birth of two baby alpacas

"This year, alpacas had babies a little later than usual. It is especially the case for Khalva who was born in November on the eve of the cold season. Our alpacas usually deliver their young in very early autumn or late summer and babies had time to gain strength and mature a little. This year, the breeding season for this ungulate shifted a little," the press service said.

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Two baby alpacas, or crias, have been born at the Moscow zoo. The press service told TASS that babies, a male and a female, were born one month apart. The male baby called Mars was born on October 11, while the female arrived on November 5 and was named Khalva.

The zoo representative noted that the crias had the same father - 10-year-old make called Zhora - but different mothers. The baby alpacas so far have been staying very close to their mothers. They will become fully independent roughly at the age of one, however, even now Mars and Khalva are actively exploring the world around them and are curious to get to know their fellow alpacas.

Zoologists are now keeping a close eye on them to ensure that the babies are as comfortable as possible. In the coldest days and at night they are hiding in special warm and windproof cabins built for alpacas. Mars and Khalva have already had a veterinary checkup, they have been vaccinated and had their vitamin injections. The babies are perfectly healthy and are growing steadily.

The babies are primarily fed their mothers’ nutritious milk. In addition, curious Mars and Khalva are also getting a taste of adult animal feed - hay, osier and specialized fodder. The babies also enjoy carrots given to other adult alpacas. However, unlike the other animals, they are getting grated carrot.

Alpaca is a domesticated species closely related to the vicuna, South American relatives of camels. Peruvian Indians are thought to begin breeding alpacas around 6,000 years ago. There are still many special farms in the Andes where these animals are raised for warm and light wool.