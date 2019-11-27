Moscow doesn’t consider expanding ban on foreign adoption of Russian children

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow calls for a universal response mechanism in case the rights and interests of Russians abroad are undermined, while the ban on foreign adoption of Russian children is not to be expanded, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Telegram-channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Ruslan Golubovsky said at a roundtable discussion at the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) that the Dima Yakovlev law could be applied to those countries where the rights of Russians are violated. Nevertheless, some media outlets misinterpreted his words.

"He meant the creation of a universal mechanism of the governmental response to incidents when the rights and legal interests of Russians are violated aboard under invented and politically motivated pretexts," the Russian Foreign Ministry explained. "There have been no comments concerning advisability of expanding the ban on adoption of Russian children."

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that the Dima Yakovlev law "already stipulates certain mechanisms against the US citizens who have committed crimes against Russian citizens, have been involved in abductions and illegal confinement and who have illegally and groundlessly prosecuted them."

"Given the fact that the cases, when the rights and legal interests of Russians are infringed abroad, are recorded not only in the US, the roundtable discussion put forward a proposal to consider how these mechanisms could be universalized, without limiting their jurisdiction only to US citizens," the ministry said.

A law barring US citizens from adopting Russian children came into force at the beginning of 2013 in response to US Magnitsky Act. It was named after Dima Yakovlev, a Russian boy who had died of negligence in a foster American family. The Dima Yakovlev law banned adoption of Russian children by US citizens and also ordered the closure of any US adoption agencies operating in Russia.