Iranian Oscar winning director to take part in Hainan Film Festival

SANYA, November 27. /TASS/. Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi who won an Oscar for his movie Forushande will attend the second International Film Festival on Hainan on December 1-8 in the city of Sanya, www.hinews.cn reported.

The director will participate in thematic forums and meetings with cinema professionals and guests of the event on the sidelines of the festival.

Apart from Farhadi, Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa and his colleague from Hong Kong Stanley Kwan will take part in the events.

Movies from dozens of countries will be presented, and filmmakers from all over the world will take part in the second Hainan Film Festival. The festival program includes open-air screenings on the beach and the Forum of Russian-Chinese filmmakers.

The festival was first held on Hainan in December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's major film festivals." The screening is supported by the Hainan authorities and with the approval of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. The world's first Hainan film festival was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan.