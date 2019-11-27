Pressure on Russians residing in Western countries grows — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russians residing in West European countries are faced with growing pressure, although there have been no officially registered cases of discrimination, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad, Oleg Malginov, said at a roundtable meeting at the Federation Council on Wednesday.

"Our compatriots in West European countries are subject to noticeably greater pressure. There have been no official cases of discrimination, but pressure and discrimination in everyday life are being felt already in the process of employment, career promotion and pay rises," Malginov said.

He pointed out that such cases should be dealt with on the merits and professionally.

"It is not so simple to prove this in court. There should be created a proper atmosphere and information background that would allow for making the corresponding decisions," he stressed.