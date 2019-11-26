Russian embassy warns of consequences of building monument to Nazi collaborators in Prague

PRAGUE, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic warned the republic that it would violate an international convention if Prague district authorities go ahead with their plans to build a monument to members of a Nazi collaborationist formation, the Vlasov’s army.

The authorities of the Czech capital’s Praha-Reporyje district earlier announced plans to build a monument to members of the Vlasov’s army, also known as the Russian Liberation Army.

"The Russian Liberation Army was a collaborationist armed formation, created by the Nazi leadership of the Third Reich," the Russian embassy said in a statement. "In line with the [1945] Charter of the International Military Tribunal (Nuremberg), the atrocities of Vlasov and his henchmen are qualified as abetting and participation in the war crimes and the crimes against humanity committed by the Nazis (Nuremberg Tribunal principles were confirmed with the participation of Czechoslovakia in Resolution 95 (1) of the UN General Assembly dated December 11, 1946)."

Building a monument to members of the Vlasov’s army would constitute "a violation by Czech Republic of its commitments as a participant of the 1968 Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, the document stipulates that "no statutory limitation shall apply" to such crimes and their perpetrators, "irrespective of the date of their commission."

The initiative to build a monument to Vlasov’s army members, some of whom supported the anti-Hitler Prague Revolt of May 5-8, 1945, was voiced by Praha-Reporyje district district head Pavel Novotny. The proposal was submitted to the district’s municipal council, scheduled to convene on December 16.