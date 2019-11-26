Murder case against historian Sokolov goes to Investigative Committee’s central department

ST. PETERSBURG, November 26. /TASS/. The criminal case against St. Petersburg State University lecturer Oleg Sokolov, who confessed to murdering and dismembering one of the university’s postgraduate students, has been handed over to the Central Investigations Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, Sokolov’s lawyer told TASS.

"The criminal case has been handed over to the Central Investigations Department," Alexander Pochuyev said.

The press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in St. Petersburg, which was investigating the case, said it would not comment on the information about the handover.

Early on November 9, Sokolov, born in 1956, was rescued from the Moyka River in St. Petersburg. He had a backpack with human remains on him. More human body fragments were later found at his apartment. A criminal case was opened on murder charges (part 1, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code). Sokolov’s victim was identified as Anastasia Yeshchenko, a postgraduate student who had been Sokolov’s co-author in joint studies and had sexual relationship with the man. Yeshchenko, born in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory, graduated from the St. Petersburg State University three years ago to continue as a postgraduate student.

In the court, the suspect confessed to the murder on grounds of personal conflict. He said Yeshchenko had been antagonistic to his two minor children of his first marriage.

On November 11, St. Petersburg’s Oktyabrsky district court ruled to place the man in custody for two months.