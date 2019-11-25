Hainan's city transport to switch to alternative energy sources by 2021

HAIKOU, November 25. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to fully switch to the new energy sources and set up 65,000 charging stations, according to a web portal.

According to the representative of the island’s transport administration, by the end of October 2019, 80% of buses, about 4,700 units in the public transport system were running on new energy sources. The indicators stood at 95% with minibuses and 100% — with car sharing services.

In order to popularize electric vehicles and protect the region's unique environment, the provincial authorities plan to build 65,000 charging stations next year, and increase their number to 260,000 by 2025.

The Hainan authorities are actively tackling the pollution problem. According to the government plan, the island will completely stop selling hydrocarbon vehicles by 2030. The number of gasoline-powered cars in the province is deliberately declining while the number of eco-friendly cars running on electricity, hybrid fuel and hydrogen is growing. Currently, the provincial authorities are working on the issue a developed network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

According to media outlets, the local authorities also drafted measures to upgrade public transport. Thus, for buses using new energy sources with a monthly mileage of 2,500 km, a subsidy from 40,000 yuan ($ 5,600) to 80,000 yuan ($ 11,200) is provided, depending on the particular model.