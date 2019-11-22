Russian ombudswoman suggests idea of register of Russians kept in prisons abroad

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatiana Moskalkova has suggested a register of Russian national kept in prisons outside Russia be established.

"We need a national register of people in a difficult situation and a mechanism of entering names into such register. One a person is in trouble he or she will know what to do - to go to this portal and get registered," she said on Friday at an extended meeting of the international committee of Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house that was dedicated to issues of the protection of Russian nationals’ rights abroad.