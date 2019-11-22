Vladimir Putin launching the first two lines of the Moscow Central Diameters, models' catwalk in train, Maori warriors welcome in Auckland, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Putin checks the metro, all aboard the catwalk, Maori warriors boogie
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
Russia's President Vladimir Putin in an Ivolga train on the first Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-1), Moscow, Russia, November 21. Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) is a system of city train services on existing commuter rail lines in Moscow and Moscow region© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A model showcases creations during a catwalk show as part of the 2019 Russia. Modest Fashion Week. For the first time, the show was held in a moving train, a double-decker Aeroexpress train running from the Belorussky railway station to Sheremetyevo Airport, Moscow, Russia, November 19© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Portrait of a Woman Wearing Garnet Necklace by Russian artist Boris Ioganson being handed over to the Russian Museum, at the Mikhailovsky Palace. The painting was confiscated from Chinese citizens trying to smuggle it from Russia and was made state property by a court decision, Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 21© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, United Arab Emirates, November 17© Press Office of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry/TASS
Students practicing flipping boards with photos to reveal a full-mosaic portrait of Pope Francis before a Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
A member of Museum staff is seen besides a sculpture of Achilles during a press preview of the British Museum's new major exhibition for Autumn 2019, 'Troy: myth and reality' in London, England, November 18© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia performing their free dance at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup, the fifth of six events in the 2019–20 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, at the Megasport Arena, Moscow, Russia, November 16© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A lineated barbet and a jungle myna fighting in the Morigaon district of Assam, India, November 17© EPA-EFE/STR
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by ceremonial Maori warriors as they attend an official ceremony of welcome at Government House during their royal visit to New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, November 19© EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND
Severstal Cherepovets's Bogdan Yakimov scores a goal past HC Sochi's goaltender Dmitry Shikin in the 2019/20 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match between HC Sochi and Severstal Cherepovets at Bolshoi Stadium, Sochi, Russia, November 20© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Pilot-navigator, senior lieutenant Artyom Drogaitsev with a student during a practice session on the Mi-8AMTSh Full Mission Simulator (FMS) of CSTS Dinamika, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, November 21© Valery Matytsin/TASS
Multicolored hot air balloons taking flight during the International Balloon Festival 2019 in Leon, Mexico, November 16. The Festival brings together about 200 hot air balloons from 23 countries© EPA-EFE/Luis Ramirez
Russian latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub completes state trials
The most advanced nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir has arrived at the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base
Read more
Five Syrians, six Iranians die in Syria after Israeli attacks on Damascus suburb — TV
One of the missiles hit a residential building and razed it, a local doctor informed
Read more
Russia condemns Israel’s air strikes against Syria — senior diplomat
The Israeli army’s press service said the strikes came in retaliation for an earlier attack against Israel
Read more
Nord Stream 2 to start operations in mid-2020 — Russia’s Deputy PM
To date, Nord Stream 2 has been more than 80% complete
Read more
US to quit ISS project after testing its manned spacecraft — cosmonaut Ryazansky
The United States plans to create a satellite of the Moon called Lunar Orbital Gateway, to be used for missions in the Moon’s orbit and as a platform for providing support for works on the Moon’s surface and as a springboard for deep space missions
Read more
Russian-made Pantsyr anti-aircraft systems provide security for Dubai Airshow
Russia delivered 50 Pantsyr-S systems in their export configuration and 1,000 missiles to the UAE in 2009-2013. The deal was worth $800 million
Read more
Kremlin dismisses Estonia’s territorial claims against Russia as unacceptable
Earlier, Estonian parliamentary speaker voiced a statement that Russia must return the territories mentioned in the 1920 Tartu Peace Treaty to Estonia
Read more
Russia receives first applications for Su-34 deliveries from foreign customers
According to the developer, several partners even flew aboard these aircraft
Read more
Outcome of USSR's collapse was worse than most negative expectations, says Putin
The inefficient economic policy in the then Soviet Union "actually led to a collapse in the social sphere and had prolonged consequences in the political sphere," the president said
Read more
Back to the caves? Putin warns ditching hydrocarbons would end civilization
Russia as a responsible country works to make its energy balance as green as possible, the head of state pointed out
Read more
Press review: Turkey plays patrols against Kurdish militias and Kim shows hostility to US
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 20
Read more
Roscosmos vows to make decision on Soyuz seats for US astronauts soon
Head of the Russian space corporation welcomed a "warm letter" from NASA's chief, who said that the US space agency would most likely need 1-2 seats on Russian Soyuz spaceships to deliver astronauts to the ISS in 2020-2021
Read more
Syrian air defense systems destroy several missiles over Damascus — SANA
The missiles were fired by Israel, according to the agency
Read more
Turkey orders arrest of over 130 military allegedly linked to coup — TV
On July 15, 2016, a group of Turkish soldiers and officers attempted to stage a coup d’etat and overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
First Project 636.3 sub to enter service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet on November 25
The submarine has completed shipbuilders’ and state trials in the Baltic Sea, thus confirming its performance characteristics, the Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Israeli jets strike dozens of IRGC, Syrian army positions
Earlier, the SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defense systems destroyed a few missiles on the outskirts of Damascus, citing a source in the Syrian Armed Forces
Read more
Morales dismisses allegations that 'Russian soldiers' are waiting for him in Bolivia
The ex-president said the "evidence" was "montage"
Read more
Bastion coastal defense missile systems deployed on Franz Joseph Land in Russian Arctic
The Bastion coastal defense missile systems have proven their high efficiency during high-latitude drills
Read more
Toll road connecting Russia’s two largest cities to be unveiled next week — source
The route from Moscow to St. Petersburg via the new highway is expected to take about 5.5 hours or less
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Russian court arrests serviceman on charges of espionage for Ukraine
According to the existing information, the serviceman was collecting confidential information on the Russian Armed Forces on assignment of the Ukrainian intelligence
Read more
Medvedev hopes political solutions on integration with Belarus will be found
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that "we will do our best to agree on a common set of solutions, our work by December 8"
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
Kiev pledges to respond to Russia’s unveiling of railroad bridge to Crimea
Russia will launch regular rail services to Crimea across Crimean Bridge in late December 2019
Read more
Rostec admits localization of components production for Su-57 fighters abroad
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities
Read more
Islam, Orthodox Christianity based on fundamental humanistic values — Putin
According to the Russian president, joint efforts by religious organizations will contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening "civil peace and accord" in Kyrgyzstan and Russia
Read more
Russia slams US threats to Egypt for purchasing Su-35 fighters as ‘aggressive behavior’
The United States is promoting its geopolitical interests by imposing ready-made solutions on other countries rather than by using the principles of free competition, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Turkey assures Russia it won’t resume military operation in northern Syria, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat commented on a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that the United States and Russia allegedly had not done everything to withdraw Kurdish forces from the Turkish-Syrian border
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry surprised by Turkey's statement about resuming Syria operation
The Russian top brass believe such statements can only exacerbate tensions in the region
Read more
Putin says Russian threat myth was invented by those seeking to make profit out of it
According to the Russian leader, the United States will have to take some steps to change the nature of relations with European NATO allies
Read more
Some equipment missing on ships returned by Russia to Ukraine — media citing Zelensky
The ships will resume their service after repairs, expected to take about three months
Read more
Putin: US ‘shoots itself in foot’ by banning own firms from working on Russian shelf
The United States barred its companies from working on the Russian shelf, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian embassy reminds Estonia that it agreed to its current borders
At the same time, the embassy reiterated that the 1920 Treaty of Tartu had receded into history
Read more
Russia completes 1st stage of delivering T-90S main battle tanks to Iraq
Both sides are currently discussing the procedure and the terms of supplies under the second phase
Read more
Turkey to use S-400 systems as independent units, says presidential spokesman
He reiterated that Ankara had no intention to abandon the S-400 purchase
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s latest frigate sails to White Sea for trials
The frigate’s crew will hold a series of trials to test-fire new missile armament and practice planned combat training measures
Read more
Russian alternative to Wikipedia to be fully launched by summer of 2022, says publisher
According to the executive editor, creators plan to translate Russian alternative to Wikipedia into other languages
Read more
Press review: Russia won’t meddle in Iran-Israel conflict and S-400s may give India boost
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 21
Read more
Ukraine not interested in one-year transit contract with Gazprom — premier
The current contracts on gas supplies to and transit via Ukraine expire on December 31
Read more
Northern Fleet’s large amphibious assault ship wraps up dockside trials
According to the top brass, the large amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak will rejoin the Fleet by the end of 2019
Read more