This week in photos: Putin checks the metro, all aboard the catwalk, Maori warriors boogie

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in an Ivolga train on the first Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-1), Moscow, Russia, November 21. Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) is a system of city train services on existing commuter rail lines in Moscow and Moscow region © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

A model showcases creations during a catwalk show as part of the 2019 Russia. Modest Fashion Week. For the first time, the show was held in a moving train, a double-decker Aeroexpress train running from the Belorussky railway station to Sheremetyevo Airport, Moscow, Russia, November 19 © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Portrait of a Woman Wearing Garnet Necklace by Russian artist Boris Ioganson being handed over to the Russian Museum, at the Mikhailovsky Palace. The painting was confiscated from Chinese citizens trying to smuggle it from Russia and was made state property by a court decision, Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 21 © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, United Arab Emirates, November 17 © Press Office of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry/TASS

Students practicing flipping boards with photos to reveal a full-mosaic portrait of Pope Francis before a Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21 © AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

A member of Museum staff is seen besides a sculpture of Achilles during a press preview of the British Museum's new major exhibition for Autumn 2019, 'Troy: myth and reality' in London, England, November 18 © Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia performing their free dance at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup, the fifth of six events in the 2019–20 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, at the Megasport Arena, Moscow, Russia, November 16 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

A lineated barbet and a jungle myna fighting in the Morigaon district of Assam, India, November 17 © EPA-EFE/STR

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by ceremonial Maori warriors as they attend an official ceremony of welcome at Government House during their royal visit to New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, November 19 © EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND

Severstal Cherepovets's Bogdan Yakimov scores a goal past HC Sochi's goaltender Dmitry Shikin in the 2019/20 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match between HC Sochi and Severstal Cherepovets at Bolshoi Stadium, Sochi, Russia, November 20 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

Pilot-navigator, senior lieutenant Artyom Drogaitsev with a student during a practice session on the Mi-8AMTSh Full Mission Simulator (FMS) of CSTS Dinamika, Rostov-on-Don, Russia, November 21 © Valery Matytsin/TASS