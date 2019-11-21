Russian national Lisov sentenced to 4 years behind bars in US over hacker attacks

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has sentenced Russian national Stanislav Lisov, who earlier pled guilty to conspiring to organize hacker attacks, to four years behind bars. Taking into account the period he has already spent in custody, he will be released in four or five months, TASS reports from court.

Judge Valerie Caproni stated that the Russian national had been sentenced to 48 months in prison. She agreed to reduce Lisov’s sentence by 15% for good behavior and due to the fact that he had already spent around three years in custody.

The Russian national is likely to be deported to Russia in the spring of 2020, his attorney Arkady Bukh informed.

Lisov was arrested by Spain in January 2017 and extradited to the United States in January 2018. In February of this year, he pleaded guilty on one of two counts. The US authorities accused Lisov of creating the NeverQuest (Never Quest) malware to steal bank data and personal information. Initially, he could have face imprisonment of up to 35 years.

According to prosecutors, by using NeverQuest, hackers tried to steal millions of dollars. According to US authorities, starting on June 2012 to January 2015, Lisov participated in the creation of NeverQuest, as well as the management of the computer network used to spread the virus.