India interested in joint film production with Russia, says Russian delegate to IFFI-50

PANAJI /INDIA/, November 21. /TASS/. Indian filmmakers have shown interest in movie production jointly with Russia, the head of the Russian delegation, Maria Lemesheva, told TASS on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-50) that opened in Panaji, the capital city of Goa, on Wednesday.

"An idea of joint film production between Russia and India is very lucrative. Indian producers have already told me that they are interested in new shooting locations, in new stories and new characters," said Lemesheva, Editor-in-Chief of the KinoReporter magazine.

"They are ready for such cooperation, since Russia opens vast prospects as to filming locations - mountains, forests, the Russian summer and winter. To say nothing about Russian actors and Russian stories. The opportunities are big," she said on the sidelines of Days of Russian Cinema that are part of the program of the Indian film festival.

Lemesheva reiterated that a Russian government decree was signed on November 7 on state support for cinematic organizations providing services connected with the production of foreign audio-visual products in Russia, which envisages the return of up to 40% of the money spent on shooting in Russia to foreign motion picture companies.

"When I announced this decision of the Russian government at the opening of the Indian international film festival, Indian filmmakers responded with applause," Maria Lemesheva said.

She believes that cooperation of Russia and India may not be limited to joint production, it could also involve masterclasses within the framework of a festival, conducted by renowned Russian film directors, which has been practiced already.