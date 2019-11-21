Putin awards pilots who safely belly-landed plane last summer near Moscow

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the professionalism and bravery of pilots who managed to perform a successful emergency landing of a plane in the Moscow Region last summer.

"We all remember the story of the passenger flight Zhukovsky-Simferopol that safely landed in the summer of this year in the Moscow Region. In a difficult emergency situation, the whole crew of the aircraft performed its duties professionally, precisely, bravely," the Russian leader said during a state award ceremony in the Kremlin. He especially commended the professionalism of the plane’s pilots, Damir Yusupov and Georgy Murzin.

"They managed to land the plane literally in an open field, saving dozens of lives. These professionally trained pilots rightfully deserve the title of Heroes of Russia," Putin said.

Putin signed a decree on August 16 conferring the title of Hero of Russia on the daring Ural Airlines pilots who made the extraordinary emergency landing in the Moscow Region.

On August 15, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321 with 233 people aboard the airliner, including 226 passengers, of whom 41 were children, was heading to the Crimean city of Simferopol from Moscow when it struck a flock of birds shortly after the takeoff. Both of the aircraft’s engines sucked in some of the birds and caught fire. The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all passengers. 76 people were injured in the incident; one woman was taken to hospital. No one was killed.