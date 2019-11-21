Prosecutor’s office emphasizes drug smuggling poses major threat to Russia

MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. Drug smuggling, facilitated by visa-free entry to Russia for citizens of CIS member states, poses a serious threat, Eldar Aberkhayev from the General Prosecutor’s Office told TASS on Thursday during a State Duma committee meeting.

"A drug ‘offensive’ from overseas is among the core factors that present a danger. The existing possibility for citizens of CIS countries, migrants from drug-producing regions to cross the Russian border [without visas] makes drug transit and the flow of domestic drugs easier," Aberkhayev pointed out.

Meanwhile, statistics show that the number of narcotics smuggling incidents that have been uncovered is on the decline. With this in mind, Abdrkhayev emphasized the importance of stepping up coordinated efforts between customs agencies, state security bodies and law enforcement departments.