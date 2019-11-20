Russia’s national population decline up to 236,000 in January-September 2019

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s natural population decline in January-September 2019 totaled 236,900, which is by 63,000 more than in the same period of 2018, as follows from the data the federal statistics service Rosstat published on Wednesday.

According to Rosstat, births in January-September 2019 totaled 1.11 mln and deaths totaled 1.35 million.

In January-September 2018, the natural decline in population amounted to 173,400.

In 2019, the decline in the number of births in 2019 was registered in 82 regions of Russia, the decline in number of deaths - in 70 regions.

"In January-September 2019, countrywide, the number of deaths exceeded the number of births by 1.2 times (in January-September 2018 - by 1.1 time), in 32 regions of Russia this excess was 1.5-2.1 times," the Federal State Statistics Service noted.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia is catastrophically losing population. According to Rosstat for January - July 2019, the natural decline in population exceeded 209,000 people.