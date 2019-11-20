Armenia to hold large-scale celebration of 75th anniversary of WWII victory

YEREVAN, November 20. /TASS/. Armenia will throw a large-scale celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that Armenia celebrates Victory Day every year. "We go to the Museum of the Great Patriotic War, lay flowers there," the deputy speaker said.

"I am confident that we will have a good celebration of the 75th anniversary," he stressed. "All post-Soviet states will celebrate the victory over fascism together."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was one of the first to accept the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the celebrations on May 9, 2020 in Moscow.

Leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia are among those who have already confirmed their participation in the celebrations timed to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). An invitation has also been sent to US President Donald Trump.