China's Haikou intends to fully switch to eco-friendly city buses by 2020

HAIKOU, November 20. /TASS/. The administration of China's Haikou (the province of Hainan) plan to fully switch to city buses running on alternative fuel by 2020, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.
According to the newspaper, by November the number of such buses in the city has already exceeded 2,000 vehicles. According to the administration, by using the buses they are protecting the city's ecology and promoting the "green development" of the province. Haikou has been ranked first among China's cities for quality of its air for the sixth consecutive year. Many locals come here during the winter, when the north of the country is smothered by strong smog.
The Hainan authorities are actively tackling the pollution problem. According to the government plan, the island will completely stop selling hydrocarbon vehicles by 2030. The number of gasoline-powered cars in the province is deliberately declining while the number of eco-friendly cars running on electricity, hybrid fuel and hydrogen is growing. Currently, the provincial authorities are working on the issue a developed network of charging stations for electric vehicles.
According to the Hainan Daily, the local authorities also drafted measures to upgrade public transport. Thus, for buses using new energy sources with a monthly mileage of 2,500 km, a subsidy from 40,000 yuan ($ 5,600) to 80,000 yuan ($ 11,200) is provided, depending on the particular model.