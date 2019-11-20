China's Haikou intends to fully switch to eco-friendly city buses by 2020

HAIKOU, November 20. /TASS/. The administration of China's Haikou (the province of Hainan) plan to fully switch to city buses running on alternative fuel by 2020, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, by November the number of such buses in the city has already exceeded 2,000 vehicles. According to the administration, by using the buses they are protecting the city's ecology and promoting the "green development" of the province. Haikou has been ranked first among China's cities for quality of its air for the sixth consecutive year. Many locals come here during the winter, when the north of the country is smothered by strong smog.