Over 600,000 Russian tourists visited UAE in first half of 2019

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. More than 600,000 Russian tourists visited the United Arab Emirates in the first six months of 2019, Russian ambassador to that country, Sergei Kuztensov, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The visa abolition agreement has given a second breath to the travel industry. In 2018, about 900,000 Russians visited the United Arab Emirates, which had been among popular vacationing destinations. According to certain data, the number of tourists exceeded 600,000 in the first half of 2019," he said.

He noted that the tourist infrastructure in that country was well-developed and met the demands of tourists from various countries.

Apart from that, in his words, the tourist flows from the United Arab Emirates to Russia is growing likewise. "It is pleasing to hear positive feedback from UAE citizens after visits to our country. It means that we are quite good in what concerns the hospitality sector," he added.