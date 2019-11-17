China's Sanya to switch to eco-friendly buses starting December 1

SANYA, November 17. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities (the Island of Hainan, China) pay special attention to the creation of a "green" transport system. According to www.hinews.cn, 154 buses on alternative fuel will begin to run on city streets starting December 1.

New eco-friendly urban transport will replace the old diesel buses.

According to the news outlet, "green" buses will be launched along 10 city routes, coursing the main streets of the resort, busy tourist areas, as well as routes connecting downtown Sanya with Phoenix International Airport.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.