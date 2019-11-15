Court releases security chief of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology from house arrest

ST. Petersburg, November 15. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg City Court has made a decision to lift house arrest from head of the security service of the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology Anastasiya Terentyeva who is accused of creating and running an extremist organization, the press service for St. Petersburg courts told reporters.

Apart from establishing an extremist community, Terentyeva is also accused of inciting hatred and illegal business activities. Earlier on Friday, the city court rejected a motion by investigators to extend the custody for leader of the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology Ivan Matsitsky held in a detention facility for 2.5 years.

The members of the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology are accused of illegally organizing scientology courses and programs on a paid basis without any proper licensing or authorization documents, the proceeds from which are estimated at over 276 million rubles (around $4.6 mln). They were arrested on June 6. That same day, officials from the FSB’s St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Directorate searched the organization’s office based on breaches of legislation stemming from the Russian Criminal Code "Illegal business operations," "Incitement of hatred and enmity" and "Establishing an extremist organization." Books and materials found in the office and recognized as extremist under the Russian law were confiscated and hauled off. According to the investigators, the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology is an extremist association.

Dianetics and Scientology is a religious and philosophical sect birthed in the United States in the early 1950s by American science-fiction writer Lafayette Ron Hubbard. In Russia, some Scientology files were included in the federal government’s list of extremism-related materials. Their storage and dissemination throughout the country’s territory is prohibited.