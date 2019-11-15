Russian MP cautions that Constantinople’s actions could trigger massive rift in Orthodoxy

ATHENS, November 15. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Public and Religious Organizations and President of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) Sergei Gavrilov has warned that actions by Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople could lead to a massive split in Orthodox churches.

He heads Russia’s parliamentary delegation at a meeting of the IAO International Secretariat, Committee Chairpersons and Rapporteurs held in Athens on November 14-15.

According to Gavrilov, Patriarch Bartholomew "has papal ambitions." "It is clear that they are not dogmatic. I believe though that the danger of a domino effect of a massive split across Orthodox churches could be ignited, with two, three, four or more churches appearing in every country. That applies not only to North Macedonia and Montenegro. <…> If churches begin to multiply in African countries, and if they are tempted to sort things out between themselves through the use of force, <…>, that would be dreadful and erroneous," he stressed.

"In order to prevent the very integrity of the world from being destroyed, we need to return to the canonical equal dialogue," Gavrilov said.

He noted that he had no plans to meet with Primate of the Orthodox Church of Greece Ieronymos II in Athens. "We stressed that we are a secular organization, a purely political organization, which should be independent in its political decisions and, as many Russian lawmakers said, prevent third parties from meddling in the affairs of the Orthodox Christian world. We are opposed to any dominance. We don’t want anyone to interfere in our equal dialogue trying to dictate [one’s terms], exert pressure and destroy our harmony."