Russians pardoned by Lithuanian president to be released soon, says lawyer

"The head of state’s pardon order is being sent to the detention facility, after which the pardoned individuals are going to be released from custody," she explained. The lawyer did not specify the exact period of their release.

VILNIUS, November 15. /TASS/. Russian citizens Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moiseyenko, earlier convicted for spying for Russia and pardoned on Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s order on Friday, are expected to be released from custody soon, the lawyer for one of the Russians, Galina Kardanovskaya, told TASS on Friday.

These Russians are serving their sentences in different detention facilities. Filipchenko is in Vilnius, while Moiseyenko is in Marijampole. In 2017, the Siauliai District Court sentenced Moiseyenko to 10.5 years behind bars for spying for Russia. That same year, Filipchenko was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Vilnius District Court.

On November 15, Lithuania’s head of state pardoned the Russian citizens in accordance with the recommendations from the pardoning commission and on the bases of the amendments to the Criminal Code adopted by the parliament, which vests the head of state with this right. Last week, Lithuania’s parliament voted to introduce amendments to the Criminal Code, which specify the procedure for exchanging prisoners convicted of spying for other states.

In October, Lithuania’s mass media reported that Vilnius and Moscow had reached an agreement and were preparing to swap the detainees convicted of espionage. It was stated that Lithuania would hand back Filipchenko to Russia, while Russia will hand over Lithuanian citizens Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis, who were convicted in 2016. According to the media, a Norwegian citizen convicted in Russia and one more Russian were also included in the deal.