Tatarstan receives an award at World Tolerance Summit in Dubai

"At the World Tolerance Summit in Dubai the Republic of Tatarstan was awarded for its contribution to promoting tolerance!", the description reads.

On Thursday, the delegation of Tatarstan headed by the president of the republic took part in the opening ceremony. On the sidelines of the forum Minnikhanov met with the UAE Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The head of the Russian region praised the Dubai summit as "a unique platform for dialogue between different civilizations, cultures and religions". The republic, according to him, deems cooperation with the UAE very important in the framework of the Russian-UAE relations. The minister thanked Minnikhanov for participating in the summit and for his efforts in developing cooperation between the two countries.

After the opening ceremony, Minnikhanov, together with the UAE minister for tolerance and other guests, visited an exhibition which was organized at the summit. Tatarstan was also represented by its own stand — the exposition of the republic tells about the experience of the Russian region in strengthening multicultural relations.

About the summit

The II World Tolerance Summit is being is held in Dubai on November 13-14 bringing together representatives of various states, religious institutions, educational institutions, cultural associations, non-governmental organizations and influencers. The summit is dedicated to tolerance and cultural understanding aimed at strengthening peace and mutual understanding between people. Special attention will be paid to enhancing cooperation to ensure security and stability all over the world.