Russian minister calls to redouble efforts to restore Syrian monuments

PARIS, November 14. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Mikhail Kotyukov believes that it is vital to amplify efforts to restore ancient monuments in Syria, he said at the General Policy debate of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris on Thursday.

"I would like to repeat my call from this podium to boost efforts to restore Syrian monuments that suffered at the hands of terrorists," he stressed. "Faced with this challenge, we should demonstrate the aforementioned intellectual and moral solidarity based on UNESCO ideals and principles."

In his speech, Kotyukov specifically highlighted the topic of developing new technologies which leads to "cardinal changes in the society structure increasing need in social sciences." "We are convinced that the Management of Social Transformations (MOST - TASS) Programme should focus on global inter-subject problems guaranteeing UNESCO’s leading role as a laboratory of ideas," he added.

The minister voiced hope that "the General Conference greenlights drafting of recommendations on artificial intelligence ethics." "We are willing to share our potential in this area accumulated when Russia was drafting the National Strategy of Developing Artificial Intelligence," he pointed out. The minister believes that UNESCO should pay special attention to "the ethics of information society, responsible behavior of media participants, security of digital infrastructure, increasing quality of journalist education and professional standards.".