Russian ensemble to take part in Hainan Choir Festival

The festival will be held on November 18-24

HAIKOU, November 14. /TASS/. The second international Maritime Silk Road choir festival will be held on November 18-24 on Hainan. According to the Hainan authorities, more than 10 regions and countries of teh world will take part in it, including Russia, Austria, Singapore, US, South Korea. 

Apart from foreign contestants, 67 Chinese choir ensembles will compete in the art of singing: 36 from the Hainan province and 31 from other regions of China. 

The festival's program includes contests and choral shows, expert lectures and masterclasses. Performances of foreign choirs, a concert dedicated to China's 70th anniversary, and a number of other events are also expected.

The festival wil wrap up with an award ceremony and a gala concert.

According to the organizers, the international competition of choral ensembles will promote Hainan's development as an international cultural center, as well as boost cooperation between artists of different countries.

‘Guarantors, not dictators’: Patriarch warns world on geopolitics, predatory exploitation
The cleric was addressing the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders
US, Europe engaged in "dog-eat-dog" dialogue, says Russian diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, advancing their strange policy the US and Europe trigger opportunities for international terrorism to grow in strength.
Russia is EU’s ‘strategic problem,’ not strategic partner — European Council head
According to Tusk, his main focus was to maintain European unity, for which "Kremlin's aggressive policy" was the main challenge
Putin ratifies Russia-CERN cooperation agreement
The agreement was signed in Geneva on April 16, 2019 to upgrade the existing cooperation format between Russia and CERN
Turkey launches large-scale operation against Kurdish militant group
The operation involves 2,360 personnel from police and regional security forces
Northern Fleet’s Su-33 fighters to train at land-based carrier simulator in Crimea
The NITKA carrier simulator in Saky on the Crimean Peninsula is designated for practicing deck-based aircraft’s take-offs and landings
Plane carrying Morales to Mexico denied landing in Ecuador for refueling
Mexico granted the former Bolivian president political asylum on Monday
White Helmets’ creator James Le Mesurier found dead in Istanbul
James Le Mesurier had no documents with him
Russia’s 1st two Avangard hypersonic missile systems to assume combat duty — source
Work is underway to prepare and place the missiles into silos, according to the source
Islamic Jihad announces death of another commander in an Israeli strike
Commander of the Al-Quds Brigades armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Khaled Faraj, was killed in an airstrike near a farm
Belarus to receive 1st two Su-30SM fighters from Russia on November 13
Overall, Belarus expects the delivery of four Su-30SM fighters this year
Press review: Will the US shoot down Open Skies and Russia eyeing third base in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, November 11
Austrian president agrees with Macron on NATO’s brain-dead diagnosis
Van der Bellen emphasized that the EU oftentimes finds it difficult to arrive at a unified decision regarding foreign policy because the concurring opinion of all the 28 states is required
Russian embassy sends protest note to US Department of State over Burkov’s extradition
The embassy pointed out that diplomats planned to visit "our fellow citizen at a Virginia detention facility" in the near future
Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky calls for restoring ties with Russia
In an interview with The New York Times daily, the billionaire urged for ending the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine
Russia plans to have 20 remote sensing satellites by 2022 — Roscosmos
Besides,Russia plans to start creating a national remote satellite sensing center next year
Russian defense minister arrives to Egypt
Shoigu will head the Russian delegation to the sixth session of the Russian-Egyptian commission on defense cooperation
Scientists propose outfitting Russia’s cutting-edge destroyer with ceramic armor
This technology will considerably reduce the weight of the ship’s structural protection
Macron meets with Russia’s Kaspersky Lab head
The Lab's senior executive pointed out that the company was one of the first to back the French cybersecurity initiative — Paris Call
Unfair competition becoming more and more widespread in global trade — Putin
"Under those circumstances, BRICS nations have to take serious effort to ensure the development of their economies," Putin continued
Press review: US, Israel reject UN pitch for WMD-free Mideast and EU flirts with Belarus
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 12
First Kazakh president offers to arrange meeting between Putin, Zelensky
According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Ukrainian president has already accepted the offer
Over 700 latest AK-12 assault rifles arrive for commandos in Russia’s south
The Kalashnikov Group plans to deliver 112,500 AK-12 assault rifles to Russian troops by 2021
ECHR slaps 28,000-euro fine on Russia for 9-year-old girl’s psychological traumas
The plaintiff claimed that the violent arrest of her father by the police seriously affected her, resulting in long-tern suffering from a neurological disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder
Arctic hangar: what was there beneath the ice
Since the ice has been removed from inside the hangar, restoration can take place, according to the expert
Russian official sees threat in US attempts to gain unilateral advantage in global trade
Russia's top security official said "serious challenges that directly threaten the well-being of Russia and its citizens" emerge more and more often in the global economy.
Kremlin chooses not to respond to Pompeo’s remarks about weapons for Kiev against Russia
The US top diplomat earlier said the incumbent administration provided Ukraine with weapons so that "they could fight against the Russians"
Kremlin: No need for Putin, Zelensky to meet for the sake of meeting
There is a need to make thorough preparations, the Kremlin spokesman said
US creating network of labs where bio weapons can be made, says Russian security chief
According to Nikolai Patrushev, this indicates the growing need for close coordination with foreign partners, including through signing bilateral biosafety agreements.
Serbia gives up purchase of S-400 systems over threat of US sanctions
Earlier, it was reported that Serbian authorities were considering buying S-400 surface-to-air missile systems on long-term credit
Defense firm delivers final batch of latest Tornado-G rocket systems to Russian troops
The work to repair and upgrade combat vehicles of Grad multiple launch rocket systems to the Tornado-G level has been implemented in full and on time, according to the official statement
US recognizes Anez as interim president of Bolivia — official
Senator Jeanine Anez earlier declared herself interim president of Bolivia and pledged to hold new presidential election as soon as possible
West uses IT sphere to undermine certain states' sovereignty, says Russian security chief
He racalled that the US strategy of national cybersecurity declares the principle of "preserving peace through strength," which means readiness to use all available means of armed fight in response to cyberattacks
Kremlin: $169 mln stolen out of $1.4 bln allocated for Vostochny spaceport construction
The Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East is the first national civilian space center, large-scale construction work to build the infrastructure and technical facilities started in 2012
Corrupt officials removed from Vostochny spaceport construction
The Roscosmos chief thus responded to Putin’s harsh criticism of the Vostochny spaceport’s construction
Over 50,000 people move from Ukraine to Crimea after its reunification with Russia
Crimean Parliament Speaker Vladimir Konstantinov did not specify what citizenship people coming to Crimea from Ukraine had
Ukrainians want Zelensky to find common ground with Putin, says top diplomat
Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko noted that Ukrainians who elected Zelensky as president "demand that he make an attempt to come to terms with the Russian leader...and he is doing that now"
Extradition of Russia’s Burkov to US undermines Russia-Israel relations — foreign ministry
During the meeting, the diplomats hashed over, among other, the relevant bilateral agenda
Bolivian defense minister steps down amid protests
Earlier, the chief commander of the Bolivian armed forces announced that the military would join an effort on maintaining order in the streets upon a request from police
Bolivians take to the streets following President Evo Morales' resignation
On November 10, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’etat
Israel begins air strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza
The military operation was launched after rockets fired from Gaza had hit several buildings in Israel, including a factory in Sderot
Lavrov dismisses claims Russia plays policeman’s role in Middle East
The top diplomat recalled that the Syrian crisis had begun with crimes committed by the Western countries in the Middle East
Kiev pledges to respond to Russia’s unveiling of railroad bridge to Crimea
Russia will launch regular rail services to Crimea across Crimean Bridge in late December 2019
Morales says Mexico’s decision to grant him asylum has saved his life
Morales revealed that a security service officer told him he had been offered a sum of 50,000 US dollars in exchange for handing the ex-president over
Bolivian armed forces recognize Senator Anez as interim president
Anez earlier declared herself interim president
US, EU, Japan gradually losing grip on world, says Russian official
Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev believes that we are talking about "emergence of new global and regional centers of economic and political influence whose share of the global trade volume and system of international political coordinates is steadily surging"
Power of Siberia strategic for Russia-China cooperation, Beijing says
Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide announced that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will participate in a teleconference in December at the launch of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline
Russia’s FSB shuts down one of the largest online drug trafficking stores
A total of $10 mln worth of drugs were seized
Bolivia unrest not Moscow’s fault? Lavrov wonders where all ‘Russia’ accusations have gone
According to the top diplomat, Russia is used to rumors about its 'involvement' in everything going on in the world, from the Salisbury poisoning and Brexit to the Catalonia crisis
Morales blasts Senator Anez for declaring herself interim president
Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez earlier declared herself interim president
Latest jamming system arrives for electronic warfare troops in central Russia
The Pole-21 electronic countermeasures station is intended to protect strategically important facilities
