Decision on Russia taking part in Notre-Dame restoration to be made in January — official

ST. PETERSBURG, November 14. /TASS/. Russia will make a decision on participating in the restoration of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris ravaged by fire in January, while Moscow is expecting to receive the French invitation before the end of the year, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International and Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS at the 8th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum on Thursday.

"In January we will make the final decision because we are awaiting an official request and invitation from the French. This invitation should arrive before the New Year, I hope. In mid-January we are meeting the French special ambassador who is recruiting foreign specialists to work on this project," he noted.

The fire in the Notre-Dame Cathedral broke out in the evening of April 15 and was fully extinguished only the next morning. According to the preliminary data, the restoration works provoked a blaze on the upper levels of the Cathedral, however, it is still unclear what caused the initial spark. The fire destroyed the top part of the spire, clock and most of the roof.

For centuries, the Notre-Dame Cathedral has been one of the most famous buildings in Paris, it is designated as a UNESCO world heritage site. The cathedral’s foundation stone was laid in 1163 under Louis VII, and 2013 marked Notre-Dame’s 850th anniversary. The French authorities and businessmen pledged to allocate hundreds of millions of euros to restore one of the main sights of Paris. France also received offers of help from Russia, the UK, Germany and other countries. French Culture Minister Franck Riester reported in October that overall more than 100 million euros was received to fund the cathedral’s restoration.

The 8th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum is held on November 14-16. The forum’s mass communication section is headed by TASS Director General Sergey Mikhaylov, the agency is also the forum’s general information partner and official photo hosting agency.