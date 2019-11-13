Putin expects India's Modi in Moscow at 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations

BRASILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expecting to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow next year during the celebrations timed to the 75th anniversary of Russia’s WWII victory.

"I expect that we will meet in Moscow in May of next year during the celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Second World War. I am very glad to see you," Putin said during a meeting with the Indian PM on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

The Russian leader also noted that all previously reached agreements between the states are being implemented. "All agreements reached during our previous meetings are adhered to, including the agreements reached during this year’s summit in Vladivostok. Major bilateral projects are implemented in various areas," Putin said, noting that the countries expand military-technical ties and develop humanitarian exchange.

The Russian leader pointed out that in 2018, the trade turnover between both states had seen an 18% increase. "I would like to note that this year we have maintained this trend, this dynamic that we have achieved is being maintained," he said.

For his part, the Indian PM said that he would be glad to attend the celebratory events in Moscow on May 9, 2020. Modi stated that he values regular meetings with Putin, during which they can discuss bilateral and international matters.

Leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia are among those who have already confirmed their participation in the celebrations. An invitation has also been sent to US President Donald Trump.