Moscow Cat Theater director urges more relaxed pet air travel regulations

"A campaign is needed for easing the transportation rules," People’s Artist of the RSFSR Yuri Kuklachev said, noting that this is the task of environmental groups and animal advocates.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 13./TASS/. Rules for air transportation of pets must be eased, the founder and director of the Moscow Cat Theater told TASS on Wednesday in comments on the recent incident in which Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot had booted a frequent flyer from the airline’s loyalty bonus program for sneaking his fat feline onboard.

Modern planes are becoming less comfortable for the passengers traveling with pets. "Earlier, when we flew to the United States, we could get to the luggage compartment where the animals [traveled], while now there is no such a possibility onboard, while animals will be restless, will be suffering as this is stressful for them," the artist explained.

"This is the violation of animals’ rights, as when they feel that the owner is nearby they feel calm even during the takeoff and landing. They see us as their moms and dads," Kuklachev explained. Meanwhile, it is noisy and cold in the luggage compartment, he stressed. "That is why the environmental groups must appeal to have this matter reviewed," he added.

Cat doctor from St. Petersburg’s State Hermitage Anna Kondratyeva echoed his view. "Some foreign countries have the rules that make it possible to register a pet under special programs recognizing it as a companion that can travel in the cabin," said Kondratyeva, the founder of the Republic of Cats chain of cafes for cat-loving customers in St. Petersburg. However, this is a two-way street, as there have been incidents in which animals transported under this program escaped from a pet carrier creating problems for other passengers, she added.

She noted that the deaths of pets carried in the luggage compartment are very rare. However, flights are counter-indicative for certain animals, in particular flat faced cat and dog breeds, she cautioned.

In the story with a fat feline, Mikhail Galin brought his cat Viktor with him on a flight from Riga to Vladivostok with a stopover in Moscow. According to newspaper reports, during check-in at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport it turned out that the feline weighed 10 kilograms, essentially two kilograms above Aeroflot’s weight limit for pets traveling onboard. Galin failed to convince the Aeroflot staffer to let Viktor onto the plane. The passenger was forced to stay overnight in Moscow and with the help of his friends he found a smaller cat with the same pattern on its coat of fur to have it weighed it at the airport in Viktor’s place. The next day, Galin returned to the airport with the smaller cat, who passed the weight limit test. Once the check-in process had been completed, he returned the smaller substitute cat to her owners, brought Viktor onto the plane and flew to Vladivostok. The incident was widely covered throughout social media.