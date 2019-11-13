Kremlin tells Russians 'you must work' on final day of 2019

BRASILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said with confidence that Russians should work on December 31, 2019, as there is no point in discussing whether it should be declared a day off.

"There is nothing to talk about. This year, it is going to be a working day, so we must work on that day," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

According to Peskov, "there is no point in discussions."

"Days off are somehow rescheduled, so sometimes the [winter] holidays are one or two days longer, or are sometimes shorter," Peskov said.

The last day of 2019 is a Tuesday.